Durban - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has said that former minister of social development, Bathabile Dlamini, still has a case to answer - despite being exonerated in a Public Protector report that says she did not wilfully mislead parliament.
"Despite the outcomes of this report, the DA still holds the view that Bathabile Dlamini must be held to account for putting the livelihoods of millions of South Africans at risk and plunging the country to the brink of a complete crisis," said DA shadow minister of social development, Bridget Masango, on Wednesday.
The DA referred the former minister to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane after Dlamini said that Sassa would be ready to institutionalise the distribution of social grants by April 1 2017.
Less than a year later, SASSA officials informed parliament’s social development committee that SASSA had failed to procure an alternative service provider to Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).
Mkhwebane found in her report, made public on Wednesday, that based on information and evidence made available to her office for the investigation, she "could not make any finding on the allegation that [Dlamini] deliberately misled the National Assembly or contravened the Executive Ethics Code".