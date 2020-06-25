BATSA challenge to tobacco sales ban to be heard on June 30

Cape Town – The Western Cape High Court will hear argument in the legal challenge to the ongoing ban on cigarette sales by British American Tobacco South Africa on June 30, the company said on Thursday.

BATSA, South Africa's biggest cigarette manufacturer, said it reached an agreement with the state attorney that the matter was urgent and would be heard on Tuesday, a week later than initially scheduled.

"Following instructions from the Judge President of the Western Cape High Court on 23 June 2020, British American Tobacco South Africa (BAT South Africa) agreed with the state attorney that its application to set aside the ban on the sale of tobacco products is to be heard on June 30," the company said.

Argument had been set down for June 22, but the matter could not proceed because of scheduling conflicts.

BATSA is asking the court to set aside the three-month ban on cigarettes that was introduced when the country went into a nationwide lockdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic.