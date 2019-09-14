Deputy Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Bavelile Hlongwa, who died in a car crash on Friday. Picture: GCIS

Parliament - The ANC has paid tribute to former Deputy Minister of Minerals and Energy Bavelile Hlongwa and described her as a dynamic young leader. Hlongwa died in a car crash when she was returning from the 75th anniversary of the ANCYL in Limpopo on Friday.

According to Timeslive, Hlongwa and four other people were run over and killed by a truck after the deputy minister’s car stopped to assist at another accident.

The ANC said on Saturday that Hlongwa was one of the members of the ANC who were going to be considered for co-option in the National Executive Committee.

“The last National Working Committee of our organisation (which carries out the decisions and instructions of the NEC and manages the work of the ANC in between NEC meetings) had resolved to submit the name of comrade BV as one the names recommended for co-option into the NEC of the ANC,” said ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule.

“The next meeting of the ANC NEC, which is due to sit later this month would have considered this recommendation and most certainly approved it,” he said.

“As a movement, we are filled with a great sense of grief and shock, to lose such a dynamic, educated, intelligent, fearless and selfless young woman who gave so much of herself, skills, time and life to the service of the people of South Africa and the ANC. She also devoted her time to political education and international work - believed in radical economic transformation and always respected the authority of the movement and abided by decisions of the collective with undivided loyalty,” Magashule said.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said: "Hlongwa was a recent graduate of the African National Congress Youth League, having served in the National Executive Committee of the ANC Youth League. During her tenure in the youth movement, she was recognised for her unwavering commitment to the development of young people and young women in particular and was duly appointed as the Deputy-Chairperson of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA).

"She was also an active member of the ANC Women's League and had lent her voice and energy to the struggles of women against patriarchy, gender-based violence and women empowerment both within the movement and the broader-society. She stood out in her ability to raise her views with vigour and without fear or favour in any platform.

"As the ANC we have lost a competent, learned and dedicated cadre whose appointment to the National Executive by President Ramaphosa, as the Deputy-Minister for Mineral Resources and Energy, was a fitting recognition of her leadership, commitment to serve and the technical capabilities needed to build the South Africa we want.

"Comrade Bavelile “BV” Hlongwa was a true embodiment of a new cadre who joined our movement to serve the people of South Africa and not to be served. She was prepared to place her own life at risk in order to ensure that the plight of the poor and the downtrodden are taken care of. She was always more concerned about the trials and tribulations of the masses of our people and less about her own interests and personal comfort.

"She was the epitome of excellence and lived with these attributes of selflessness and humility to the end - a New Cadre Par excellence.