BDS protests lead to removal of Israeli signage at Norwood Pick n Pay

The South African Jews for a Free Palestine (SAJFP), South African BDS Coalition and more groups have called for Pick n Pay to remove alleged Israeli products from their shelves. "Do you support apartheid? Because Pick n Pay does! If you are opposed to the mass slaughter of civilians ,the indiscriminate bombing and targeted murder of journalists, healthcare workers, and at least 17,881 children, if you think it is wrong to deliberately break a ceasefire and then shoot to kill paramedics and first responders you can take action right now in this shop to support justice, to stand against genocide," said the groups.

The retailer's branch in Norwood, Johannesburg, was criticised for draping the Israeli flag and the Star of David on its ceiling. However, these have since been taken down, due to pressure from protests and a boycott. View this post on Instagram A post shared by South African BDS Coalition (@sa_bdscoalition) However, for SAJFP, this is far from enough. "Today, the flag has been removed from their display, but the products remain. We want our grocery stores to be Apartheid Free Zones. Pick n Pay pick the right side of history. Stand boldly against genocide and dispossession," said the group.

"We know that boycotts work! The isolation of South Africa helped bring us freedom in 1994. Stand with the South African government and oppose Israel's genocide of the Palestinian people. We refuse to buy Israeli products. We refuse to be complicit. Pick n Pay what do you choose?" In contrast, the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) demands an apology for the protest over the flag being displayed alongide products sold during the religious holiday, Pesach. "We have conveyed to Pick n Pay our profound sense of hurt and outrage over this incident and how we find it completely unacceptable that the universally recognised symbol of our Jewish faith and heritage should be banned from public spaces in this way," said the SAJBD.