BDS protests lead to removal of Star of David signage at Norwood Pick n Pay

The South African Jews for a Free Palestine (SAJFP), South African BDS Coalition and more groups have called for Pick n Pay to remove alleged Israeli products from their shelves. "Do you support apartheid? Because Pick n Pay does! If you are opposed to the mass slaughter of civilians ,the indiscriminate bombing and targeted murder of journalists, healthcare workers, and at least 17,881 children, if you think it is wrong to deliberately break a ceasefire and then shoot to kill paramedics and first responders you can take action right now in this shop to support justice, to stand against genocide," said the groups.

The retailer's branch in Norwood, Johannesburg, was criticised for putting the Star of David on its ceiling. However, these have since been taken down, due to pressure from protests and a boycott. View this post on Instagram A post shared by South African BDS Coalition (@sa_bdscoalition) The group continued: "We know that boycotts work! The isolation of South Africa helped bring us freedom in 1994. Stand with the South African government and oppose Israel's genocide of the Palestinian people. We refuse to buy Israeli products. We refuse to be complicit. Pick n Pay what do you choose?"

In contrast, the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) demands an apology for the removal of the Star of David during the religious holiday, Pesach. "Following the removal of Magen David symbols from the Pesach products section at Pick n Pay, Norwood, the SAJBD has been engaging with the management of Pick n Pay at the highest levels to address the situation. "We have conveyed to Pick n Pay our profound sense of hurt and outrage over this incident, and how we find it completely unacceptable that the universally recognised symbol of our Jewish faith and heritage should be banned from public spaces in this way. We are currently waiting to hear what steps Pick n Pay will be taking to remedy the situation, including issuing an appropriate message apologising to the Jewish community," said the SAJBD.