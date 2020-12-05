Be safe this festive season, Mkhize warns as SA records 4 932 new Covid-19 cases

Durban - National Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has warned those planning to visit family over the festive season, to protect their loved ones from Covid-19. Mkhize said people needed to take extra precautions more especially around the elderly and those with comorbidities. On Friday, Mkhize announced that the country's cumulative cases now stands at 805 804 with 4 932 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. Cumulatively 5 534 084 tests have been completed, of which 33 415 have been conducted since the last report, Mkhize said. A further 160 deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing the country's Covid-19 death toll to 21 963.

Mkhize issued the following five tips to remember when travelling:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitiser

When coughing or sneezing, cover your nose and mouth with a flexed elbow or paper tissue, disposing of the tissue immediately after

Refrain from touching your mouth and nose

Wear a face mask which covers your mouth and nose

Avoid close contact with others by practising social distancing

In his address to the country on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa urged people to reduce infection risk by wearing a mask in public transport, keeping the vehicle windows open and maintaining prevention measures on arrival.

He said the summer season is traditionally a time for social gatherings, attending festivals and events, and socialising at weddings, religious gatherings and in both public and private spaces.

These social gatherings can be ‘super-spreader’ events that carry a huge risk of transmission of the virus.

Each of us needs to ensure we take precautions to avoid spreading the virus to our families, especially our elders.

We should keep gatherings small, have them outside or in well ventilated venues, ensure social distancing and wear masks as much as possible.

We must remember that as much as we want to relax, this virus does not take a holiday," Ramaphosa warned.

