Pretoria - African People's Convention president and former Scopa Chair Themba Godi has penned an emotional letter to Sekunjalo Independent Media Chairman Dr Iqbal Survé.
"Be strong my brother, this is the battle for full control. They want to control the narrative. You and your staff are all we have. You are a beacon of hope. Be strong."
This follows the Public Investment Corporation lodging an application to liquidate Sekunjalo Independent Media (SIM), a special purpose holding company set up in 2013 to buy out Independent Media SA from its Irish owners.
SIM owns 55% of Independent Media, the publisher of titles such as The Star, Pretoria News, the Cape Times and the Weekend Argus.
Godi criticised the PIC's "sudden effort" to harass Independent Media. "There is a commission of inquiry into the affairs of the PIC but even before the commission is complete, the PIC pulls another stunt. This is clearly because some people want to control information distribution," Godi said.