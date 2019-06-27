SACP deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila has accused the ANC-led government of creating a predatory state through the implementation of BEE over the years. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - SACP deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila has accused the ANC-led government of creating a predatory state through the implementation of black economic empowerment over the years, which he said was behind the emergence of state capture. Mapaila was delivering an address in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, on Wednesday at the national policy conference of Nehawu, which is South Africa’s public sector union.

Mapaila said that while the ANC’s plan was to address historical imbalances and create a developmental state, it had disadvantaged the black majority and propped up a few politically connected individuals.

“We took this painful journey to appease particularly the middle strata. Our president is a product of this as well. He is a rich man, there is no doubt about it, but he is the leader of our movement.

“We made very few groups rich in the name of the nation. The corruption and what we call state capture and the disempowerment of the majority was within the framework of the terrain of the developmental state that we were trying to construct,” Mapaila said.

He slammed BEE policy as narrow nationalism that enabled state capture.

“This narrow nationalism delayed our capacity to build and transform the state, and we ended up creating what has now developed into a predatory state. We must go back to this painful journey so that we don’t repeat it, but this painful journey played in a very nice policy framework and was called black economic empowerment. We even legalised it,” Mapaila said.

He added that most state institutions were plagued by paralysis due to looting by those who used the government’s BEE policy, including from within the ANC-led alliance.

Political Bureau