Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa and South African Communist Party (SACP) paid tributes to Prof Ben Turok following his passing on Monday.
Ramaphosa said he was deeply saddened by the passing of Struggle stalwart and former parliamentarian.
Professor Turok passed away at the age of 92.
Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said Ramaphosa offered his sincere condolences to Professor Turok’s spouse, Mary, and their children Ivan, Fred and Neil, Professor Turok’s friends, comrades and associates in South Africa and around the Continent and the international community.
“Professor Turok was the only surviving member of the original underground leadership of the South African Communist Party.