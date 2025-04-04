'Betrayal demands consequences': US Congress moves to sanction ANC officials over ties to Iran, China and Russia

On Thursday, Congressman Ronny Jackson unveiled the US-South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act of 2025, a significant legislative proposal to reevaluate the bilateral relationship between the United States (US) and South Africa. The bill mandates a comprehensive review to identify South African government officials and leaders of the African National Congress (ANC) who may be subject to sanctions for their alleged support of American adversaries such as China, Russia, and Iran.

In a press release, Jackson accused South Africa of undermining US foreign policy. “South Africa has brazenly abandoned its relationship with the United States to align with China, Russia, Iran, and terrorist organisations, a betrayal that demands serious consequences,” he stated. The congressman emphasised that the legislation aims to hold corrupt officials accountable while ensuring Congress conducts a thorough review of what he termed a supposed "ally."

If passed, the bill would bolster President Donald Trump’s foreign policy agenda by allowing him to impose sanctions on corrupt or uncooperative South African officials. “The era of governments undermining American interests without repercussions ends now,” Jackson declared. Co-sponsoring the bill, Rep. John James expressed pride in supporting the legislation.

“This bill builds on and strengthens my bipartisan legislation from the last Congress – which successfully passed the House and supports President Trump’s Executive Order from February 7th addressing egregious actions of the Republic of South Africa.” James and Jackson have both criticised the South African government and the ANC for consistently undermining US national security interests, mainly through their alignment with Beijing, Moscow, and Tehran, as well as their pursuit of an anti-Israel agenda. The members of Congress have pointed to interactions between the South African government and the Chinese Communist Party as particularly troubling, accusing them of violating human rights and employing economically coercive tactics globally, which they argue undermine South Africa’s democratic constitutional system.

In recent years, South Africa has sought closer ties with countries in the Global South, which the US often views as adversarial. This alignment includes partnerships with nations that challenge US influence and promote alternative global governance structures. Since Trump's return to the White House, his administration has taken a firmer stance on South Africa, emphasising a need to scrutinise its international relationships and hold accountable those collaborating with US adversaries.

Analysts have noted that the US's targeting of South Africa reflects a broader strategy to counteract influence from rival powers in critical regions. Dr Emily Hsu, a geopolitical analyst at the Center for International Relations, stated, “The US is looking to reassert its influence where it feels threatened, and South Africa is a key player in that narrative." However, some experts caution that this approach may increase tensions in US-South Africa relations and the Global South.

Dr Samuel Kofi, a senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute, said this move could fragment the international landscape and exacerbate existing tensions. “As countries in the Global South seek to assert their sovereignty and develop partnerships outside of US influence, we may see a backlash against perceived US hegemony.” Similarly, Dr Anita Faraday, an expert in international relations, warned that “the push for sanctions and aggressive policies could alienate potential allies and drive nations further into the arms of rival powers, complicating US diplomatic efforts.”