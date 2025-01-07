'Betrayal of the poor': MK Party slams DA-ANC government over fee policy

The MK Party has accused the DA-ANC coalition of turning its back on South Africa’s youth by deferring the 0% fee increase for tertiary education in 2025, calling it a “direct betrayal” of the poor and working class. According to the party, this decision not only denies millions access to higher education but also deepens inequality and prioritizes fiscal concerns over the futures of young people.

“This decision is nothing short of a betrayal. It reflects a government that is more concerned with balancing budgets than ensuring access to higher education for millions of young people,” said MK Party National Spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela. “The DA-ANC coalition is perpetuating a system where education is a privilege for the few, instead of a right for all.” The deferral has reignited frustrations from the #FeesMustFall era, with many seeing the move as a reversal of hard-fought gains.

The MK Party has slammed the coalition for failing to live up to its promises, arguing that the decision disproportionately affects black students from underprivileged backgrounds who are already excluded by systemic barriers. Ndhlela warned that such policies undermine socio-economic transformation in South Africa. “By abandoning the principles of free education, this government is actively denying poor students the opportunity to break the cycle of poverty. Education is the key to economic emancipation, yet the government seems determined to keep it locked away from those who need it most,” he said.

The MK Party also highlighted alarming statistics to paint a grim picture of the country’s higher education crisis. Over 120,000 students were unable to register last year due to unpaid fees, while tuition costs continue to rise. A 2024 study revealed that 60% of households cannot afford tertiary education without financial assistance, and NSFAS funding remains insufficient to meet demand. For the MK Party, the deferral of the 0% fee increase is not just a policy failure but a systemic betrayal.

“The DA-ANC coalition is proving they are out of touch with the realities faced by ordinary South Africans. This betrayal will go down in history as yet another example of government putting profits before people,” Ndhlela added. The party has issued a list of demands, including the reinstatement of free higher education for the poor, increased funding for NSFAS, and accountability from Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane for delays in implementing the fee freeze. “This is not just about fees. It’s about the future of South Africa,” Ndhlela emphasised.

“The government’s failure to address these issues threatens to trap an entire generation in poverty and unemployment. The MK Party will not stand by while the dreams of millions of young people are crushed by fiscal mismanagement and political negligence.” The MK Party is calling on South Africans to join the fight for free and accessible education, reaffirming their commitment to ensuring that education is treated as a right, not a privilege. “We will continue to push for policies that put the needs of the people first,” Ndhlela concluded.