Durban - All the leave for policemen across the country have been cancelled for December, police minister, Bheki Cele said.
Addressing the National Press Club in Pretoria on Thursday, Cele said that as the country headed towards the festive season, the men and women in blue would not be taking a break.
"Actually all the leave has been cancelled, even at the top level," he said.
Cele said that officers will be out in full force over the festive period and "blue lights will be the order of the day".
"Officers will be on trains, in busses and bus stops and malls. There will be blue lights on roads and highways. You will see boots on the ground in taxi ranks, Chisa Nyamas, recreational parks, beaches to ensure that this festive season is festive and remains that way," he said.