Bheki Cele declines DA’s invitation to Gun Summit

The summit, which is being held virtually, comes as the official opposition opposes the Firearm Control Amendment Bill which scraps self-defence as a reason to qualify for a gun licence.

Cape Town - Police Minister Bheki Cele has opted not to join the DA’s Gun Summit on Tuesday.

Police Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said: “Minister Cele will not be taking part in this summit. He would much rather take part in a multiparty discussion that affords other political parties and not just a single party to have this discussion.”

Civil society organisations, academia, interest groups, and members of the public shared their opposition to the bill.

DA MP Andrew Whitfield opened the summit by saying, besides being opposed to the self-defence aspect, the party believed there were other issues with the Bill including the impact on the hunting fraternity, private security and gun collectors who were the cultural custodians of firearms.