Bheki Cele nominates Jennifer Dikeledi Ntlatseng as new Ipid boss

Cele has nominated her and this request will be sent to the portfolio committee on police for a decision. The committee will have a final say on whether it approves the appointment or not.

Cape Town - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate could have a new permanent head after Police Minister Bheki Cele nominated Jennifer Dikeledi Ntlatseng as the new boss for the police watchdog. Cele has nominated Ntlatseng and this request will be sent to the portfolio committee on police for a decision. The committee will have a final say on whether it approves the appointment or not.

The Ipid has been without a permanent boss after the departure of Robert McBride in February last year.

This came after MPs refused to back any decision to renew his contract. This was after Cele had also not sought to extend it by a further five years.

In Parliamentary papers on Friday, Cele has written to the national legislature for the appointment of Ntlatseng.

“A letter, dated 30 June 2020, has been received from the Minister of Police, informing the Assembly that he has nominated Ms Jennifer Dikeledi Ntlatseng as the preferred candidate for appointment to the position of Executive Director for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), in terms of section 6 of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Act, 2011 (Act No 1 of 2011),” read the parliamentary papers.

After the departure of McBride Cele had appointed Victor Senna as the acting head of Ipid.

Senna, who is the Ipid Chief Financial Officer, had been acting from February last year when McBride left.

But in March Cele appointed Patrick Setshedi as acting Ipid head until a new permanent was appointed.

Political Bureau