Bheki Cele, police put Zuma’s arrest on hold until further notice

Durban - The police have notified the acting Chief Justice, Raymond Zondo, that it will, until further notice, not arrest former president Jacob Zuma as ordered by the Constitutional Court on June 29. In a letter dated July 5, 2021 and coming from the Office of the State Attorney, written on behalf of Police Minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole, the office said it has taken note that the Concourt ruled that the police should take all reasonable steps and take Zuma to jail.

It then noted that Zuma has since launched two court cases and that has a direct impact on the instruction to send him to jail to start serving his 15-month sentence for contempt of court. The first court challenge Zuma launched was with the Concourt, where he is challenging his sentence without a trial. Separately, on Tuesday, the Pietermaritzburg High Court will hear Zuma’s application to have his sentence suspended until the Concourt has considered his application. “Our clients are fully aware that the litigation steps taken by Mr Zuma cannot be categorised as appeal processes which in usual cases would have an effect of suspending the operation of a court order...