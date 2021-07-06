Bheki Cele, police put Zuma’s arrest on hold until further notice
Share this article:
Durban - The police have notified the acting Chief Justice, Raymond Zondo, that it will, until further notice, not arrest former president Jacob Zuma as ordered by the Constitutional Court on June 29.
In a letter dated July 5, 2021 and coming from the Office of the State Attorney, written on behalf of Police Minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole, the office said it has taken note that the Concourt ruled that the police should take all reasonable steps and take Zuma to jail.
It then noted that Zuma has since launched two court cases and that has a direct impact on the instruction to send him to jail to start serving his 15-month sentence for contempt of court. The first court challenge Zuma launched was with the Concourt, where he is challenging his sentence without a trial.
Separately, on Tuesday, the Pietermaritzburg High Court will hear Zuma’s application to have his sentence suspended until the Concourt has considered his application.
“Our clients are fully aware that the litigation steps taken by Mr Zuma cannot be categorised as appeal processes which in usual cases would have an effect of suspending the operation of a court order...
“In view of the unique situation presented by the developments and the legal matrix involved, our clients will, out of respect of the unfolding litigation the processes, hold further actions they are expected to take in terms of the Honourable Court's orders in abeyance pending the finalisation of the litigation alternatively, pending any directions the Honourable Acting Chief Justice may possibly issue regarding the conduct of the litigation and any other related matter relevant to the litigation.
“We trust you find the above in order and our clients will be bound by any direction which the Honourable Court may issue pursuant to our clients' intention to hold any steps in abeyance as indicated herein,” reads the letter written on behalf of Cele.
Political Bureau