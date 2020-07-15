Bheki Cele says contribution of alcohol to gender-based violence is undeniable

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Police Minister Bheki Cele says there is a correlation between the consumption of alcohol and an increase in gender-based violence incidents. In June alone, Cele said, 29 women were killed following the unbanning of alcohol sales. He said it was observed that murder had also increased from 20 cases in one day to 40 on other days. He admitted that gender-based violence has always been an issue of concern, but trends had shown that alcohol does contribute to gender-based violence incidents. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that alcohol sales were banned. Cele said the SAPS had trained several police officers in dealing with sensitive cases of gender-based violence. Police officials have also been instructed to prioritise such cases.

“Over and above the general crime and violence that increased after the relaxation of the lockdown regulations, the JCPS Cluster has also noted with concern the increase of the attacks and murder of women and children.

“Last week, as the Minister of Police, I instructed all members of the South African Police Service to ensure that they prioritise the fight against gender-based violence throughout the pandemic and beyond.

"We are urging all officers to improve their responses to crimes committed against women, children and other vulnerable groups,” Cele said.

Cele was addressing a ministerial justice cluster briefing on Wednesday. He said the justice cluster was also concerned about a rise in opportunistic criminal incidents during the lockdown.

“The cluster is deeply concerned that criminal elements have used the cover of Coronavirus pandemic to increase their attacks on the public. This state of affairs is not acceptable.

"The cluster commits to ensuring that all members of the community are protected against all forms of crimes.

“We urge everyone to be vigilant and to protect themselves from the criminals. The cluster will be partnering with community policing forums and community safety forums to fight the surge of crime,” Cele said.

Political Bureau



