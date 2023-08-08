Bheki Cele tells officials to ‘get off their high horses’ and negotiate with Santaco over taxi strike that turned violent

A stern message has been sent to role players involved in the taxi strike impasse with Police Minister Bheki Cele and government officials to negotiate in earnest with taxi operators. Cele, who met with stakeholders in the Western Cape on Monday, said he noted with concern that City of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and MMC for Safety and Security in Cape Town JP Smith had not formed part of the negotiations.

"I want to make a call to the mayor and JP Smith to be part of negotiations. To resolve the matter. I know that since the national minister has been here, they have not been part of the negotiations. Indeed, the major conflict here has been between the taxi associations and the City. If those two (parties) don't come to the table, we are not going to be resolving this matter. We will be wasting our resources..." Cele said. He maintained that apart from the taxi strike violence, the Western Cape has seen an upsurge in criminal activities over time. "Everybody must come down on his high horse, everybody must swallow their pride, everybody must stop arrogance. This (violence) is not happening at the expense of the people that are refusing to resolve the matter. They are well where they stay. They drive cars and go to school. But people that are suffering are ordinary black children that can't go to school. Over 17 000 teachers can't go to school. Women who are pregnant have to walk kilometres. People must swallow their pride and come together and we can resolve this matter," he said.

Cele had earlier indicated that up to 26 people had died in the province so far and that up to 120 people had been arrested since last week for offences ranging from arson, looting, damaging of infrastructure and for murder and attempted murder. Meanwhile, Hill-Lewis has vowed not to negotiate with taxi operators. "We have made it clear that we are not attending any further discussions with Santaco until such time all disruptions stop in the City... until there is peace and quiet on our roads until commuters are protected and are able to get around the City safely, we will not be discussing anything,“ he said.

On Tuesday morning, buses in the City had begun operating. Hill-Lewis said the court interdict has assisted to some extent as commuters were now being escorted by traffic law enforcement agencies to ensure they are safe. Cele also indicated that police were monitoring the situation and remain on high alert to respond to any eventualities.