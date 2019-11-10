The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) has urged South African people to help law enforcement agencies arrest and prosecute criminals who are responsible for the killings of police officers.
Nehawu general Zola Saphetha made the call following the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) 9th national congress in which Zizamele Cebekhulu was retained as president.
Saphetha said that Nehawu had no doubt that Popcru during the congress deliberated on strategies and tactics to improve the working conditions and salaries of its members in the South African Police Service [SAPS], Correctional Services and Traffic workers.
Saphetha said they would study the resolutions and outcomes of the 9th National Congress and we will engage Popcru on a comprehensive plan on how to defend public sector jobs and salaries.
“It is not a fluke or luck that Popcru remains the biggest union within the criminal justice cluster. For more than 30 years Popcru has gallantly defended its members and has played a pivotal role in the struggle for the attainment of civil rights for both workers and the public in general.