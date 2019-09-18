Police Minister Bheki Cele has called for the current wave of anger and activism against women and children to be continued. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Police Minister Bheki Cele has called for the current wave of anger and activism against women and children to be continued. "Keep this anger and activism where it is. Don't drop your guns on it," Cele said.

He made the comments when SAPS continued with the briefing on crime statistics or the 2018-19 to the portfolio committee on police on Tuesday.

Cele appealed to the MPs to deal with women's issues as women issues rather than faces and names.

He recalled a recent incident where six women were killed in a house in Philippi in the Western Cape.

"There was so much less noise if there was any form of it. Even the response from government and the province."

The minister insisted that women's issues should be dealt as women issues not because a victim was his daughter.

"It should not go that way. This question of anger, let's maintain it. Please make issues of women not faces and names," Cele said.

Briefing the committee Major-General Norman Sekhukhune said the total sexual offences increased by 4.6%. Rape, sexual assault, attempted sexual offences and contact sexual offences had all increased.

Cele said the SAPS would train more women on handling sexual offences.

"I think if we train more women, you create better conditions and that is taken care of. If the first step of reporting is not taken on board, its a problem for the case going forward."

He also said one of the things that needed hard work work on women's issues was the family component.

Cele also said despite the sea of trouble, the Family Violence, Child. Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Units did a beautiful job.

"You get some form of satisfaction. Enough, no. Good work, yes." he said.

Responding to a question about resources at SAPS, Cele said there was no way resources were enough.

He also said the police worked within the available means.

"We agree any form of (budget) cuts will affect the performance of the police," Cele said.

