Police Minister Bheki Cele wants his task team that is investigating political killings in KZN to explain their failure to secure convictions after suspects in another high-profile murder were let off the hook last week. File picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - Police Minister Bheki Cele wants his task team that is investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal to explain their failure to secure convictions after suspects in another high profile murder were let off the hook last week. The Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday withdrew murder charges against six men who had been charged with the killing of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s staunch supporter Msawenkosi Mchunu last year.

Cele’s spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said Cele was expecting a report from the task team with regard to withdrawal of charges in the Mchunu murder case.

Themba said Cele still had "full" confidence in the task team as he was satisfied with its progress.

"Not withstanding hiccups which are much less than the gains that have been made.