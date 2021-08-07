Bheki Cele warns against killing of police officers

Police Minister Bheki Cele has called for an end to the killing of police officers after two officers brutally killed in the North West, were laid to rest, on Saturday. Cele said the police fulfil the role of protecting communities and enforcing the law.

However, it was not acceptable that officers were targeted by criminals and killed. “We have no reason to be here and we should not get used to such activities. It looks like some of us come here on a daily basis,” said Cele. Last week, the minister was in Sebokeng in the Vaal to bury another officer. On Saturday, he was in Lichtenburg in the North West to bury two officers who were killed while out investigating a stock theft case.

Cele said criminals should not be allowed to kill officers. He said there were people who believed committing crime was a good thing. “They think it’s good to be bad and to be bad is good. Those who are safe from Covid are killed by criminals,” said Cele.