Eskom appointed veteran executive, Bheki Nxumalo, as group executive for generation effective from July 1. Picture: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

Johannesburg - Eskom on Wednesday appointed veteran executive, Bheki Nxumalo, as group executive for generation effective from July 1. In October last year, Thava Govender tendered his resignation as Eskom's group executive for generation after working for the power utility for 27 years in various capacities.

Phakamani Hadebe, Eskom's outgoing chief executive, said Nxumalo’s appointment strengthens the power utility's executive structure and provides impetus to Eskom's technical plans of achieving operational efficiency.

"Generation is a critical portfolio within Eskom and we are happy that the successful candidate is from within Eskom’s ranks," Hadebe said.

"We welcome the fact that he brings extensive experience, relevant qualifications in the power generation industry and has a good track record in his previous roles at Eskom."

Nxumalo brings over 20 years’ experience in various positions in Eskom's generation business after joining Eskom in 1996 as a senior technician. He holds an MBA and is a registered engineer with the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA).

Nxumalo has held roles of production manager and maintenance manager at Lethabo and Hendrina power stations and rose to become power station manager at Grootvlei and Matimba power stations and project manager at Kusile power station before being called to take up an acting position as chief executive of Eskom Rotek Industries in 2017.

Hadebe thanked Andrew Etzinger who has been acting in the role for the past nine months.

African News Agency (ANA)