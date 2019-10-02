Johannesburg - The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) has announced its plans to push for the 2021 local government elections to be postponed to 2024 so that they are held alongside the provincial and national elections.
At its national elective congress which concluded at the weekend, the union resolved to push for an act of Parliament to help ensure that all elections are held at the same time as part of strengthening the efficiency and effectiveness of government.
Sadtu general secretary Mugwena Maluleke said Parliament would have to be pushed through the ANC to formulate a bill which would enable their policy resolution.
“We want a situation where when the elections are held, all the spheres of government do those particular elections once because it creates more problems currently. That particular synergy is important in terms of the resources that we have but also in terms of assessing the work of government,” Maluleke said.
Maluleke, however, admitted that pushing for the legislation and the postponement of the elections would be an uphill battle.