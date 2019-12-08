The bill, along with some others, lapsed earlier this year at the end of the previous term of Parliament.
This week, the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) briefed the oversight committee on the draft bill.
Chairperson of Cogta portfolio committee Faith Muthambi said the amendments were welcomed because it meant that municipalities were going to be managed by capable and competent senior managers.
The main object of the bill is to grant the Cogta minister adequate regulatory powers in respect of municipal managers and managers.