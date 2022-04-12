Birthday wishes pour in for Zuma, who remains hospitalised

Birthday wishes have been pouring in on social media for former President Jacob Zuma who celebrates his 80th birthday today. Zuma, who is currently out of jail on medical parole following his release last September, did not make an appearance at his arms deal trial in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday, allegedly due to ill health.

According to the Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi, who spoke to journalists outside the court, the former statesman was being treated by doctors at an undisclosed hospital. “While we were sitting in court, we got a report from the medical team that [former] president Zuma has been admitted for all kinds of tests so doctors are running tests on him,” Manyi told eNCA. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Foundation wished Zuma “the most fabulous and happiest” birthday.

The Foundation said: “His achievements over the many decades are too numerous to mention and all the peace-loving South Africans and the people the world over, have a special place in their hearts for him.” It added that they hoped doctors would allow Zuma some time to spend at home with his family, despite his ill-health. The Foundation said it would compile his 80th birthday memoirs and requested all those who wanted to wish the former president to do so @JGZ_Foundation handle on Twitter or the Jacob G Zuma Foundation Facebook account.

Birthday messages can also be sent to Manyi’s Whatsapp number on 082 582 4918. “The Foundation is requesting the nation to keep [Zuma] in your prayers for speedy recovery,” the statement concluded. H.E President Zuma turns 80 years today, 12 April 2022. pic.twitter.com/LkzxANY1zk — JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) April 12, 2022 The ruling party said: “The ANC wishes President Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma well on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

“We wish President Zuma long life, strength, and good health. Continue serving our people with diligence, dedication, and commitment.” @MYANC wishes President Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma well on the occasion of his 80th birthday.



We wish President Zuma long life, strength, and good health. Continue serving our people with diligence, dedication, and commitment. pic.twitter.com/ZrcKj41YZA — African National Congress (@MYANC) April 12, 2022 Zuma received an early birthday present when Judge Piet Koen granted his application to adjourn his arms deal trial until next month to allow the Supreme Court of Appeal President Mandisa Maya to decide on his reconsideration application. Koen announced that May 17, 2022 would be pencilled in as a holding date for the continuation of the case, and if the reconsideration application at the SCA was not finalised by then, the trial would reconvene so another date could be fixed.