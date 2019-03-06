Bishop Timothy Ngcobo, a leader of the newly formed African Freedom Revolution. Picture: Facebook

Durban - A Durban bishop has been accused of using the newly built Dr Pixley Ka Isaka Seme Memorial Hospital to garner votes for his political party, after he collected hundreds of CVs from unemployed people promising them jobs at the institution. Bishop Timothy Ngcobo, a leader of the newly formed African Freedom Revolution, was on Tuesday criticised by the ANC for promising employment at the yet-to-be-opened hospital.

He said he would hand over the CVs to health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo to choose suitable people to work for the multimillion-rand 500-bed hospital.

“We will give him (Dhlomo) people who are qualified as nurses, clerks and in many other fields,” he said.

Ngcobo led night vigils and marches in support of Jacob Zuma when he appeared in the Durban and Pietermaritzburg high courts.

Ngcobo told Independent Media on Tuesday that had he collected 2720 CVs.

Dhlomo accused Ngcobo of fooling job seekers “as in government, we don’t collect CVs. You attach your CV to a Z83 form in response to a particular advert of which there is no advert for now,” said Dhlomo.

The ANC spokesperson in Kwa- Zulu-Natal, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, condemned Ngcobo’s actions.

“The action is aimed at exploiting people’s sufferings,” she said.

Political Bureau