Black Sash supports Minister Lindiwe Zulu’s call for a basic income grant

Johannesburg - Black Sash has come out in support of Minister Lindiwe Zulu calling for a basic income grant for the millions of unemployed people in the country.

Black Sash national advocacy manager Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker that proposal for a basic income grant has been in the making for almost 20-years following the 2002 Taylor Committee report.

“Since then, unemployment levels have worsened considerably, further exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Stats SA’s most recent Quarterly Labour Force Survey revealed that over 11 million people are unemployed, using the extended definition. During 2020 alone over 1,4 million jobs were lost due to the pandemic,” Abrahams-Fayker said.

She said Black Sash supports Minister Zulu’s call for the implementation of a Basic Income Grant, made during a mini plenary debate in the National Assembly on Friday 12 March 2021.

“There is overwhelming support, across political and ideological lines, for a basic income Grant now. The Black Sash supports the request for the Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to find the necessary resources to finance a Basic Income Grant for those aged 18 to 59 years with no to little income,” she said.