‘Black version of Steenhuisen’: Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda hits back at question over his qualifications

Newly-appointed Johannesburg Mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda has fired back at a journalist who asked him about his qualifications. Gwamanda had been speaking at an event for the City of Joburg at the Alexandra Stadium when a member of the media asked him about his qualifications.

“I just want to get some clarification. What is your highest level of education. That is all,” the journalist asks Gwamanda. I would like to call upon each and every one of you today yo partner with the City of Johannesburg to change the culture of complaining and to become an active citizen - Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda #KeKasiYaRona #JoburgCares #JoburgServices #JoburgWorks #JoburgMayor ^NJ pic.twitter.com/HIXEgyzrVY — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) May 16, 2023 “So my question that as I reiterate is that what if I am the black version of Steenhuisen? Did you conduct and interview like this with him,” the mayor retorts.

The journalist states that Steenhuisen is always asked about his highest level of education... the mayor chuckles and walks off. Gwamanda's education was thrust into the spotlight following a report by Carte Blanche that he did not have a Grade 12 certificate. It's alleged that his highest level of education is Grade 10. Furthermore, he is accused of defrauding people out of a funeral scheme.

According to Action SA's spokesperson in Gauteng, James de Villiers, the councillor from the smaller Al Jama-ah party failed to appear at a press conference in which he was meant to explain himself. It was later said that his security detail was not available and he missed the meeting. Meanwhile, Gwamanda has threatened to sue the former mayor of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse, for defamation of character, claiming that she was behind allegations of fraud against him. DA leader John Steenhuisen’s qualifications have also come under scrutiny in the media.

Gwamanda's tongue-in-cheek response to questions about his qualifications has sparked mixed reactions from the Twitterverse.