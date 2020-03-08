Blade Nzimande demands end to protests at universities, TVET colleges

Pretoria - Higher Education, Science, and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande has called on students to fully cooperate and allow the registration and orientation processes to continue peacefully so that the 2020 academic year can start without any further delays.



Nzimande appreciated the fact that the majority of institutions had already begun teaching and learning, his office said in a statement on Sunday.



This follows further recent protest action at some universities and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges, despite the South African Union of Students (SAUS), which represents all SRC of Universities, having agreed to call off the national shutdown in the wake of the common understanding and agreements reached in a meeting on January 31.



"While there is recommitment to further negotiations at all our PSET [post school education and training] institutions, minister Nzimande calls upon students to fully cooperate and allow the registration and orientation processes to continue peacefully so that the 2020 academic year can start without any further delays."



He also called on Universities South Africa (USAf) and the South African College Principals’ Organisation (SACPO) to ensure all institutions urgently implement mechanisms agreed between the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and institutions to assess financial eligibility of students and also to develop mechanisms to categore all students who owed the institutions.



Nzimande was grateful to all the stakeholders in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape provincial governments for the assistance that they provided to bring stability in the affected institutions. "Minister Nzimande calls upon political formations to refrain from turning students concerns into political opportunism and maneuvering," the statement said.



African News Agency (ANA)