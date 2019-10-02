Johannesburg - SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande has returned to the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) after he was co-opted by the powerful structure.
The decision was announced by ANC secretary general Ace Magashule on Wednesday as he delivered the outcomes of the governing party's four-day NEC meeting which was concluded on Monday.
Magashule said Nzimande was among a number of people who were included into the party's top structure, which is the highest decision-making body in between national conferences.
Professor Firoz Cachalia, State Security Agency Minister Ayanda Dlodlo and economist Neva Makgetla were among those who were appointed positions in the NEC.
"The NEC appointed Cde Lindiwe Maseko to fill the vacancy left by the passing of cde Edna Molewa on the NEC," Magashule said.