Blade Nzimande returns to ANC NEC









SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande has returned to the ANC's NEC after he was co-opted by the powerful structure. File picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande has returned to the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) after he was co-opted by the powerful structure. The decision was announced by ANC secretary general Ace Magashule on Wednesday as he delivered the outcomes of the governing party's four-day NEC meeting which was concluded on Monday. Magashule said Nzimande was among a number of people who were included into the party's top structure, which is the highest decision-making body in between national conferences. Professor Firoz Cachalia, State Security Agency Minister Ayanda Dlodlo and economist Neva Makgetla were among those who were appointed positions in the NEC. "The NEC appointed Cde Lindiwe Maseko to fill the vacancy left by the passing of cde Edna Molewa on the NEC," Magashule said.

Following the ANC's 2017 national elective conference, all SACP national office bearers did not make it into the NEC.

The SACP described the outcome as a deliberate side-lining of the party's leaders to punish them for taking a strong stance against state capture and corruption in government under former president Jacob Zuma.

Speaking on the outcome of the NEC meeting, which focused on the economy and local government, Magashule said South Africa’s economic performance was continuing to be dismal due to slow growth and low investment rate into the economy.

“There are serious limitations on the ability of the economy to respond to massive unemployment, entrenched and rising inequalities, persistent poverty and slow recovery of our industrial capabilities,” he said.

He said the NEC had resolved on a range of economic policy interventions aimed at achieving higher economic growth and inclusion, based on presentations made by its economic transformation committee.

“The ETC presentations focused on progress on the industrial strategy, the energy and minerals sector, the state of public enterprises, the promotion of small and medium enterprises, as well as the macro growth and recovery strategy. There was a broad consensus across all presentations on the severity of the challenges and the key economic tasks of the moment,” he said.

The presentations included the controversial recovery plan which was released by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and rejected by the SACP and Cosatu.

Magashule said the ANC would discuss its resolution with the organisations when they hold their alliance political council.

Political Bureau