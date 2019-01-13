Black First Land First president Andile Mngxitama promises to put black people first if the party secures seats in Parliament. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Black First Land First president Andile Mngxitama is steadfast on the party’s “black first” policy and promises to put black people first if the party secures seats in Parliament.

Speaking to The Sunday Independent, Mngxitama said the Constitution didn’t advance black people’s cause. “We want a Constitution which will recognise that this country belongs to us - black first. Everyone else who is here will stay or live under the terms set by the black majority. Our job is to change the whole constitutional dispensation,” said Mngxitama.

He accused the ANC government of being captured by white monopoly capital. “Almost everyone going to Parliament is paid by people who don’t want these changes I am talking about.” He also accused the governing party of failing to take the Struggle forward after former president Nelson Mandela’s “tactical retreat”.

“They (ANC) decided to be comfortable in the compromise, and that is the unforgivable betrayal of black people. The ANC accepted the compromise as the end of the Struggle, and that is why when Jacob Zuma started the process of radical economic transformation, he was kicked out.”

Mngxitama lamented the absence of an organisation that advanced the thinking of the Black Consciousness Movement (BCM).“ A lot of young people - in fact, society in general - are now open to BCM philosophy. The problem is, there is no sound BC organisation.”

On the land issue, he hit out at the ANC and EFF, saying they used land hunger to “expropriate people’s votes without compensation”.

The Sunday Independent