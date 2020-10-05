BLF wants Hawks to probe alleged CR17 link to R30bn Mooikloof Mega City project

Cape Town – Black First Land First (BLF) says it has opened a criminal case against President Cyril Ramaphosa related to the CR17 campaign donations. ’’Ramaphosa has concealed his donors to ostensibly conceal the ongoing conflict of interests emanating from those who gave him R1 billion to win the ANC presidency,“ BLF said in a statement on Monday.. ’’BLF believes the Mooikloof Mega City main beneficiary, Balwin Properties, may be the donor Tony Leon alleged had given President Ramaphosa a R30 million donation towards the CR17 campaign. ’’BLF shall alert the investigating officer from the Hawks to investigate if indeed Balwin Properties is the R30 million donor to CR17. ’’BLF also notes that Balwin Properties is not a BBBEE-compliant company. Furthermore, it seems that its BBBEE certificate has expired. These issues will be investigated and further appropriate action taken.

’’What is clear to BLF is that all CR17 donors are allowed to break the law with impunity whilst their identities remain concealed.’’

On Sunday, Ramaphosa launched the Mooikloof Mega Residential City project east of Pretoria.

The R30 billion infrastructure development project is a public-private partnership between Balwin Properties, the Gauteng government and the City of Tshwane. Once completed, the project will have about 50 000 apartments, among others.

“The Mooikloof Mega City may end up becoming the world’s largest sectional property development, with land also earmarked for schools, shops and offices,” Ramaphosa said.

He said the development was something that would ’’help push back against apartheid design that relegated many people to the periphery’’.

Last month, the Financial Intelligence Centre filed its intention to oppose the EFF's court application to unseal Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign documents.

The EFF argues that the secrecy of CR17 campaign private funding fosters fertile ground for the capture of Ramaphosa, compromising his ability to independently fulfil his constitutional obligations.

