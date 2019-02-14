Ipid boss Robert McBride. Picture: Boxer Ngwenya/Africa News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The state capture inquiry resumes on Thursday morning with a number of witnesses expected to appear. Former Cope MP Dennis Bloem is expected to testify in relation to evidence provided by former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor. She had testified that she had told Bloem and a few other MPs that Ajay Gupta had offered her a job as the minister of public enterprises.

It’s expected that Bloem will corroborate Mentor’s evidence.

Two architects from the Department of Public Works are also expected to testify along with Ipid boss Robert McBride.

On Tuesday the inquiry saw the conclusion of Mentor’s cross-examination.

She had also used the time to clarify evidence she had provided to the commission last year when she first appeared.

It’s likely that McBride and the two architects will be testifying regarding Mentor’s evidence.

She had testified about the Gupta compound in Saxonwold and went into grave detail about the house where she had met Gupta.

She had also testified about a case she opened against the Guptas and how she was pressured by a Hawks Advocate Mandela Mtolo to remove Zuma’s name from the criminal complaint.

The inquiry resumes at 9.30.