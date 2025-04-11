BMA deploys additional forces at all ports for Easter cross-border surge

The Border Management Authority (BMA) announced in a statement on Thursday, April 10 that they are working around the clock preparing to ensure the safe, secure, and efficient movement of people and goods across all ports of entry as the Easter holidays approach. This comes as the BMA has been met with criticism owing to the uncontrolled entry and exit of people and goods in the country. The BMA was established in April 2023 to help stop the illegal movement of goods and people in and out of the country.

"The Easter period is traditionally characterised by a significant spike in the movement of people and goods across our ports, placing increased demand on the BMA to maintain optimal operational readiness. Traffic at the Beitbridge border between South Africa and Zimbabwe is expected to be high over Easter, but BMA has a plan in place. "More travellers are expected to move from our neighbouring countries into South Africa. These heightened activities bring both opportunities and risks, requiring a concerted and integrated operational response," the BMA said. The immigration body said they have evolved with the border environment which has now transformed into a complex ecosystem that demands agile, intelligence-driven responses, seamless inter-agency coordination, and cutting edge technological integration.

BMA Commissioner, Dr Michael Masiapato said their leadership and staff continue to endure a high-pressured operational environment, where vigilance and rapid response are not just priorities, but non-negotiable. The body also emphasised that they exist to serve the citizens of the country to deter any illegality at the ports of entry and border law enforcement area without fear or favour. As a demonstration of their operational readiness, the BMA said they will increase deployments at all ports, especially on the eve of Easter, with high-visibility personnel and rapid response teams. Masiapato urged people to plan their trips properly and to have all their necessary travel documents with them as they travel.