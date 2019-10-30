Johannesburg - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has hit back at allegations of political interference at Eskom, warning board members to be careful about the utterances they make.
On Tuesday, board member Busisiwe Mavuso told MPs that political interference was hampering decision-making at Eskom.
The board was briefing Parliament's Appropriations Committee on some of the challenges facing the embattled power utility.
According to SowetanLive, Mavuso told MPs that board members knew the decisions they had to make but these were stymied by an "interfering shareholder".
"If we were given the latitude to actually make decisions without political interference as this board, I will tell you what we could do. We'll actually go to South Africans and say 'honestly, we need to loadshed at least for the next eight months," she said.