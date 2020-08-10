Bob Mabena was a role model to current radio stars, says DA

Durban - The DA said on Monday night that veteran South African radio personality Bob Mabena had been a role model to some of the country's "biggest and brightest broadcasters". 51-year-old Mabena died as the result of cardiac arrest earlier in the day, as confirmed by POWER FM, where he hosted the breakfast show. Mabena's broadcasting career spanned 30 years, and included shows on Metro FM, Kaya FM, and SABC. His family has asked for time and space to mourn his passing. "Mabena was not only a legend of our airwaves - he was also a pioneer and role model to many of South Africa’s current biggest and brightest broadcasters," said the DA via a statement.

"For more than three decades, Mabena entertained our nation and was a constant feature of our daily lives through his music and radio shows. He was a giant in the media industry who has left an indelible mark in music, arts and broadcasting."

The party extended condolences to Mabena's family, friends and colleagues.

The ANC had earlier said Mabena's death was a loss to show business and radio loving fans in South Africa and abroad.

The governing party said via a statement that Mabena was an accomplished broadcaster who "brightened many mornings" via his breakfast show.

"For years, Mabena has been a constant presence in South African homes, tackling various issues of national importance with charm, respect and an all-embracing and inclusive manner.

"It was this ability to converse with and entertain all types of people that also made Mr Mabena a sought after public speaker and master of ceremonies, jobs he would carry out with flair. He will be sadly missed."

The party extended its condolences to Mabena's family, friends and colleagues, saying it wished them "strength and fortitude during this difficult time".