Bob Mabena's death a loss to entertainment industry, says ANC

Durban - The ANC said on Monday night that the death of 51-year-old veteran radio broadcaster Bob Mabena was a loss to show business and radio loving fans. Mabena died as the result of a cardiac arrest earlier in the day, as confirmed by Power FM, where he hosted the breakfast show. His family has asked for time and space to mourn his passing. The ANC said via a statement that Mabena was an accomplished broadcaster who "brightened many mornings" via his breakfast show. Mabena's broadcasting career spanned 30 years, and included shows on Metro FM, Kaya FM, and SABC.

"For years, Mabena has been a constant presence in South African homes, tackling various issues of national importance with charm, respect and an all-embracing and inclusive manner," said the ANC.

"It was this ability to converse with and entertain all types of people that also made Mr Mabena a sought after public speaker and master of ceremonies, jobs he would carry out with flair. He will be sadly missed."

The party extended its condolences to Mabena's family, friends and colleagues, saying it wished them "strength and fortitude during this difficult time".

Meanwhile, in a short statement, Power FM said: “It is with deep grief and pain that we announce that POWER 98.7 Breakfast Host, Mr Bob Mabena passed away this afternoon, Monday 10 August 2020, from cardiac arrest.

“The family is coming to terms with his passing and respectfully requests the public to afford them the appropriate space.

“Further details will be communicated in due course,” said POWER FM.

Mabena was the co-host of Power Breakfast alongside Faith Mangope who recently joined the station.

He previously co-hosted the show with Thabo Mdluli at POWER 98.7.

"With a radio broadcasting career spanning over three decades, the name Bob Mabena became synonymous with the medium in South Africa. This afforded the formidable jock love, respect and reverence in the media industry as well as the general public. May uncle Bob rest in POWER," said the statement.