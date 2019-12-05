Embattled Mongameli Bobani. Picture: Raahil Sain/African News Agency (ANA) File

Cape Town - After months of stalling the ANC, EFF and DA have finally managed to remove Nelson Mandela Bay metro Mongameli Bobani from his position. In the previous attempt to remove Bobani of the UDM the move was botched after the council could not sit because of threats against some of the councillors.

On Thursday the other parties managed to axe Bobani, who has held the position for more than a year since the removal of former DA federal chairperson Athol Trollip as mayor.

The Nelson Mandela metro has been contested over for the last three years since the ANC lost it to the coalition of the DA after the local government polls in 2016.

But the patience of the ANC and other parties has been running thin over the last few months.