Bomb scare at murder accused MEC Mandla Msibi’s bail hearing

The bail hearing of former MEC for Agriculture, Land reform and Environmental Affairs, Mandla Msibi, has been adjourned until tomorrow after a bomb scare in court. Msibi was into his second day of the bail hearing when the bomb scare happened.

The investigating officer was in the witness box giving testimony on events leading to the shooting of two people in Mpumalanga. Msibi has been charged with two counts of murder and one charge of attempted murder. His two co-accused are out on bail.

Msibi was asked by the ANC in the province to step aside after his arrest on the murder charges. His woes continued when Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane fired him from the job because of the serious nature of the allegations. The premier called for people to respect the rule of law.

Msibi was still listening to the evidence of the investigating officer when the proceedings were halted because of the bomb scare. He has been temporarily replaced by Cooperative Governance MEC Busisiwe Shiba until a new appointment is made. Mtsweni-Tsipane has not yet indicated when she will make a permanent appointment to take over the position left by Msibi.