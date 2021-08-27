Bongani Bongo axed as chair of Parliament’s home affairs committee in ANC caucus overhaul

Former chairperson of the home affairs committee Bongani Bongo has been axed as head of the committee after the ANC caucus made changes in Parliament. ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said the changes were necessitated by the Cabinet reshuffle after some of the committee chairpersons were appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as ministers and deputy ministers.

Bongo has been replaced by fellow ANC MP Mosa Chabane. The appointment of Sibongiseni Dhlomo as deputy health minister has led to the appointment of Kenny Jacobs as chairperson of the portfolio committee on health. Former #FeesMustFall activist and current ANC MP Nompendulo Mkhatshwa has been appointed to chair the higher education portfolio committee.

The committee was chaired by Philly Mapulane who is now the deputy minister of communications. The ANC chief whip Majodina also announced that former chairperson of the social development committee Mondli Gungubele has been replaced by Nonkosi Mvana. Gungubele was appointed Minister in the Presidency this month.

He replaced late minister Jackson Mthembu. Zukiswa Ncitha’s position in the National Council of Provinces has been filled by Zolani Mkiva. Ncitha, who chaired the select committee on petitions, stepped aside after she was charged over the alleged misuse of funds for the memorial service of former President Nelson Mandela. She has been charged with other people.

Majodina also announced that Supra Mahumapelo has swapped roles with Tandi Mahambehlala. Mahumapelo, who chaired the tourism committee, will now chair the international relations committee. Mahambehlala will move the other way and chair the tourism committee. The ANC caucus also split the water and sanitation committee with the human settlements committee in line with the decision of the Cabinet. There are now two chairpersons for each portfolio committee.