ANC MP Bongani Bongo has accused Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan of orchestrating his arrest and conducting a witch-hunt because Gordhan believed he was working with the EFF and Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, to discredit him(Gordhan).
Gordhan has dismissed the claim as a “foolish statement".
Gordhan told Independent Media that Bongo should instead do introspection and stop blaming others.
Bongo on Thursday was arrested by the Hawks for allegedly trying to bribe a parliamentary official, Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara.
At the time Vanara was evidence leader in the parliamentary investigation of Eskom. It is alleged that Bongo had offered him a bribe in order to compromise the investigation.