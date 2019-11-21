Bongani Bongo claims Gordhan behind his arrest









ANC MP Bongani Bongo. File photo: GCIS. ANC MP Bongani Bongo has accused Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan of orchestrating his arrest and conducting a witch-hunt because Gordhan believed he was working with the EFF and Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, to discredit him(Gordhan). Gordhan has dismissed the claim as a “foolish statement". Gordhan told Independent Media that Bongo should instead do introspection and stop blaming others. Bongo on Thursday was arrested by the Hawks for allegedly trying to bribe a parliamentary official, Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara. At the time Vanara was evidence leader in the parliamentary investigation of Eskom. It is alleged that Bongo had offered him a bribe in order to compromise the investigation.

Bongo said Gordhan had told him that something will happen to him.

“I never accused Gordhan but he accused me of working with the EFF and the Public Protector and said I will see what will happen to me,” Bongo said on Thursday night.

Bongo appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday following his arrest by the Hawks and was given R5000 bail.

His bail conditions include being prohibited from travelling without the prior consent of the investigating officer.

Political Bureau