Bongani Bongo to ’step aside’ from Parliament, ANC roles

Johannesburg - ANC MP and NEC member Bongani Bongo is set to step aside from all his positions in Parliament and within the party as part of the governing party’s resolution on members who are criminally charged before the courts.

This comes after the NEC resolved over the weekend at an explosive meeting that all those who were criminally charged had to step aside (take paid leave of absence) from all their organisational and government posts pending the finalisation of their prosecutions.

Those who faced allegations that had not yet resulted in them being charged had to immediately subject themselves before the ANC’s Integrity Commission, the party resolved.

The recent alleged looting of Covid-19 relief funds through tender corruption has led to serious criticism of the governing party, with the ANC being accused of being lenient towards those implicated within its own ranks.

Bongo is currently facing corruption charges relating to an alleged attempt to bribe an evidence leader of Parliament's inquiry into state capture at Eskom in a bid to have the commission’s probe halted.