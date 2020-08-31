Bongani Bongo to ’step aside’ from Parliament, ANC roles
Johannesburg - ANC MP and NEC member Bongani Bongo is set to step aside from all his positions in Parliament and within the party as part of the governing party’s resolution on members who are criminally charged before the courts.
This comes after the NEC resolved over the weekend at an explosive meeting that all those who were criminally charged had to step aside (take paid leave of absence) from all their organisational and government posts pending the finalisation of their prosecutions.
Those who faced allegations that had not yet resulted in them being charged had to immediately subject themselves before the ANC’s Integrity Commission, the party resolved.
The recent alleged looting of Covid-19 relief funds through tender corruption has led to serious criticism of the governing party, with the ANC being accused of being lenient towards those implicated within its own ranks.
Bongo is currently facing corruption charges relating to an alleged attempt to bribe an evidence leader of Parliament's inquiry into state capture at Eskom in a bid to have the commission’s probe halted.
It is unclear how Bongo and other political leaders occupying positions with the state will be able to take indefinite leave without resigning as they await the verdicts on their prosecutions with some of these cases having dragged on for years.
The ANC national top brass was on Monday afternoon expected to hold a briefing on the outcomes of the special NEC seating, which has seen President Cyril Ramaphosa also undertaking to appear before the Integrity Commission in a bid to clear his name.
Many other ANC leaders with allegations hanging over their heads are expected to account before the commission.
A spokesperson for Parliament said they were still confirming if there was any communication received from Bongo about him stepping aside from his role.
This is a developing story.
Political Bureau