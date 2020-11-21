Bonginkosi Madikizela re-elected Western Cape DA leader

The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape chose Bonginkozi Madikizela as its leader during the party’s provincial congress on Saturday. Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has been elected as his deputy.

Madikizela's challenger for the position was legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela. The position is a crucial one as the Western Cape is the only province controlled by the main opposition party.

The congress, which was held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic, allowed delegates to cast their electronic votes at various locations across the province.

"We have to unite as the party if we are serious about saving SA and if we are serious about governing the Western Cape, if we are serious about making sure that come 2021, we govern all the municipalities in the Western Cape,” Madikizela said shortly after the election result was announced on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier this week, reports emerged of an alleged plot by Madikizela to assassinate Mnqasela, which the former denounced as a plot to smear him ahead of the conference.