Bonginkosi Madikizela suspended from DA activities

IT NEVER rains but pours for DA Western Cape provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela, who has been suspended from both party activities and as Transport and Public Works MEC. News of his suspension from party activities surfaced hours after Premier Alan Winde announced his suspension from the provincial government’s provincial executive council. In a letter sent to party structures, DA provincial chairperson Jaco Londt said deputy leader Albert Fritz would be acting in Madikizela’s position for the next two weeks. “We trust that all structures will carry on the great work that they are currently doing leading up to the next week’s by-elections as well as the local elections that we will be contesting later this year,” Londt wrote in a letter dated April 15. Contacted by Independent Media, Londt confirmed the letter which was circulating in social media.

He said Madikizela voluntarily stepped aside from his role as the provincial Leader for a period of two weeks and that Fritz would be the acting provincial leader during his suspension.

“The provincial executive committee of the Western Cape will discuss the matter on Monday, 19 April, and no further comment will be given at this stage," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Winde suspended Madikizela “effective immediately” for 14 days following reports that he misrepresented his post-school qualifications.

This happened against the backdrop of the DA referring the allegations to the federal legal commission for investigation.

Daily Maverick reported this week that Madikizela, who is the DA provincial leader in the Western Cape, did not hold a BCom in Human Resource Management despite claiming this in his official biography.

It reported that Madikizela told one of its reporters over the phone that he obtained his BCom from Unisa in 1999 and had subsequently also earned an IT diploma from the National Institute of Information Technology.

Madikizela also reportedly sent a message confirming he did not complete his degree and “I’ve noticed on my bio the (unfinished) is not on”.

Winde said he was deeply concerned that Madikizela’s biography contained information which he has accepted was not true and that he misled a journalist in this regard.

He said he met Madikizela on Wednesday where he raised his concerns with him and asked for an explanation.

“During that meeting I made clear that acting with integrity is non-negotiable to me, and to the people of the Western Cape.

“I also made clear that I believe in fairness and due process, where all the facts are properly considered,” Winde said.

He said once he had all the facts, he would make a final decision regarding Madikizela and his role in his cabinet.

Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers has been appointed as acting MEC for the duration of Madikizela’s suspension.