Pretoria - Transport minister Fikile Mbalula on Monday said he believed the appointment of Bongisizwe Mpondo as administrator of struggling state-owned Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) would get the parastatal back on the rails.
"I have no doubt that Mr Mpondo has the right credentials to tackle the challenge of turning around Prasa, address its operational deficiencies and tackle intractable challenges confronting its divisions and subsidiaries. In the coming days, we will be concluding a service level agreement, which will outline in detail the terms of reference for his engagement," Mbalula told reporters in Johannesburg.
Mbalula said Mpondo's key priorities included:
• Addressing all matters raised in the Auditor-General’s report and ensuring that there were no repeat findings.
• Accelerating interventions aimed at improving operational performance.