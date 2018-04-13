Johannesburg - The funeral service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela got off to a rocky start as several bouts of booing marred proceedings.





The funeral is currently underway at the Orlando stadium and is expected to last for four hours.





The booing, believed to come from EFF supporters, began with the singing of the national anthem, with mourners voicing their displeasure when the Afrikaans part of the anthem was being sung.





It again erupted when programme director Thandi Modise acknowledged dignitaries present, beginning with President Cyril Ramaphosa.





Picture: GCIS/Twitter





This introduction did not go well with mourners, with some sections of the stadium booing as his name was being called out before being called to silence.





Gauteng Premier David Makhura was also welcomed in a similar fashion by some sections of the crowd, while many others cheered and clapped as he took to the podium.





Madikizela-Mandela's funeral service is expected to run until 1 pm.





After the service, the procession will leave along the N1 highway until William Nicol and would turn into Witkoppen Road and right into Cedar Road.





It would continue on Cedar until to the road leading to the Fourways Memorial Park.





Only dignitaries will be allowed to the cemetery to view the moment her coffin as it is lowered to the ground.



