Sindi Maphumulo-Mashinini, right, formerly of the National Freedom Party, has now joined Bantu Holomisa’s United Democratic Movement. Picture Zanele Zulu African/NewsAgency(ANA)

Durban - Bantu Holomisa’s United Democratic Movement hopes that its latest recruits, including an ex-high-ranking National Freedom Party leader, will bolster its chances at the polls this year. Holomisa announced at a meeting in Durban on Friday that former deputy president of the NFP, Sindi Maphumulo-Mashinini, who resigned last month, would bring strong experience to his party.

About 300 new members, some from opposition parties, were also welcomed into the fold.

“With the experience she will bring, we will from time to time consult her. Our new recruits show that democracy is maturing in KZN,” he said.

Maphumulo-Mashinini left the NFP, created by former IFP member Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi, stating that she felt the NFP had lost the plot and vision, and she wanted to be part of a party that wanted to advance women’s representation in politics.

“I wanted to be in a political party which shares my ideology and vision to work in the correct way, and wants to crush corruption around the country. And I feel the UDM is the correct party to join.

“I’ll be one of the hands in the party to fight corruption that is resulting in no jobs, and ensure women are looked after,” she said.

When asked about the revelations in the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, Holomisa said the reports were not new.

“The UDM is not surprised by the nauseating reports emanating from the Zondo Commission.

“These things have been mentioned before in reports.

“We hope that it doesn’t take too long for the preliminary reports to be released, we should not have to wait two years for it.

“There is enough prima facie evidence to test the worth of the new-dawn government.

“President Ramaphosa has got the power, but it’s his choice if he wants to be among looters and thieves,” he said.

Holomisa said Ramaphosa had had a positive impact in giving hope to South Africans and the international community, and galvanising support from the business community.

“But he seems to have some problems when dealing with members of his own party, who seem hell-bent on undermining his efforts.

Independent in Saturday