Johan Booysen. Picture:Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA).

Centurion - The former head of the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal, Johan Booysen, will be taking the stand against suspended deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Nomgcobo Jiba at the Mokgoro Commission on Monday. The commission, instituted by President Cyril Ramaphosa, was investigating Jiba and advocate Lawrence Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office.

Booysen was initially expected to testify on Friday, but due to the lengthy testimonies of witnesses who appeared before him he will have to wait until Monday.

The relationship between Booysen and Jiba soured in 2012 when he was arrested on allegations of heading the “Cato Manor death squad” - a claim he has denied.

The case involving Booysen and his team has been adjourned 20 times since 2012.

“The Cato Manor members were also charged internally but all of them were found not guilty,” said Booysen.

They have all returned to their jobs at the Hawks, said Booysen.

While those close to him have said he will deliver “explosive” evidence, Booysen has remained silent.

He will also testify at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, but the date for his appearance has yet to be confirmed.

Booysen’s testimony, according to a source, would be pinned on “unfair” prosecution by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), allegedly at the behest of Jiba, which the source said was based on lies.

Booysen’s testimony on Monday comes just days after the new head of the NPA, Shamila Batohi, officially started her job.

Addressing the media on Friday, Batohi, originally from Clare Estate in Durban, said the days of impunity were over.

“Perpetrators of crime and corruption within the state and private sector, regardless of who you are, where you are, how rich you are, your days of acting with impunity are numbered,” warned Batohi.

She also promised to turn the NPA around as she takes the baton from Shaun Abrahams as the national director of public prosecutions.

Sunday Tribune