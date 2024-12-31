Booze restrictions: Joburg councillor welcomes 'no alcohol sale' after 6pm on New Year’s Eve

City of Johannesburg Public Safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku has welcomed the restriction of the sale of booze in the CBD from 6pm. This move by the South African Police Service (SAPS) aims to reduce alcohol-related incidents and promote public safety.

Tshwaku said past experiences and statistics revealed that restricting liquor trading hours can help minimise alcohol-related harms. Limiting the sale of alcohol has shown positive results in various incidents, including during the Covid-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, South Africa, like others worldwide, restricted the sale, days, and hours of alcohol sales, with varying degrees of success.

Hours of sale for on-premises alcohol outlets, while others had stricter regulations. These restrictions included alcohol sales, which in turn reduced excessive alcohol consumption and limited the availability of alcohol. The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police, the SAPS, and other stakeholders like the EMS and health officials will conduct a joint operation at all liquor outlets affected by these trading hours. “Those found contravening the conditions of the Liquor Act such as allowing intoxicated people, underage, and over-crowding inside liquor premises will have to face the risk of their stock being confiscated and necessary fines imposed on their businesses,” Tshwaku said.