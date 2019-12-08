With thousands of people entering the country either through tourism or migration and the influx of refugee seekers, the need to strengthen points of entry has been highlighted.
And with the festive season in full swing, Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi announced that capacity had been increased at border posts until January 13, 2020, with 400 extra officials from Home Affairs being deployed to selected points, while SAPS deployed an additional 80 members and SA Revenue Services also adding 86 more officials.
Currently, there are seven different departments stationed at border posts - the SANDF, Sars, Home Affairs and SAPS among others - all operating independently.
Earlier this week the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) adopted the bill, sending it back to the National Assembly for consideration before it is sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign into law.